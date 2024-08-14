Ottawa lifeguards step in to keep Marseilles pool season going

In its second summer after a $6.7 million remodel, the Riordan Swimming Pool in Ottawa averaged up to 175 people a day, according to manager Christy Ovanic. (Scott Anderson)

It’s been another successful summer for the Ottawa and Marseilles public swimming pools, thanks to some crucial cooperation between the two.

Though Ottawa’s Riordan Pool and the Marseilles Community Swimming Pool had positive summer season attendance in 2024, there was a shortage of American Red Cross trained and approved lifeguards at the latter that threatened the pool’s availability.

According to Marseilles Pool manager Dawn McEmery, she began the summer with eight possible life guard available, but three didn’t pass the mandatory ARC training and some weeks later, two came to her and quit, leaving the rest of the summer in doubt.

But thanks to a little assistance from Riordan Pool and YMCA Aquatics Director Christy Ovanic, the Marseilles venue opened the next day and remained open and flourishing until its usual summer closing on Aug. 7.

“The day those kids walked out was the one day we couldn’t open,” said McEmery, the pool manager for 12 years. “I talked with Christy and she couldn’t believe it, but she started reaching out to her kids from the Y and the outdoor pool and sent me three lifeguards that helped us get through that rough time. After that, we kept hiring all season … and I think we ended up having five kids work both here and at Ottawa.

“We’ve never met in person and talked on the phone I think just that one time, but Christy was very instrumental in the positive summer we had in Marseilles, and we’re very grateful.”

A nationwide lifeguard shortage – caused by an 18-month halt of ARC-supported training classes during the COVID pandemic and an ensuing lack of interest in pursuing certification – is just starting to level out, Ovanic said.

“They think about a lifeguard just sitting in a chair, but it’s when you have to get out of the chair that you have to know what to do.” — Christy Ovanic, YMCA Aquatics Director

While it’s felt more strongly in larger metropolitan areas, it’s still affecting small-town rural areas, such as La Salle County. However, Ovanic is one of the lucky ones, having between 40 and 45 on staff for Riordan and the Y, thanks to her being the ARC lifeguard certification trainer.

“I’m very happy that I didn’t struggle finding lifeguards this year,” Ovanic said, “but Marseilles did, even thought they always seem to get the full summer in without a problem, it did this year.

“I try to keep a pretty consistent schedule for our guard, like keeping someone on a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday each week, so I told them that if they wanted to pick up some extra money at another job on their days off, they should go over to Marseilles. As long as it doesn’t affect their schedule here, we’re happy to see them working in Marseilles. It’s good for everyone.

“We’ve tried to work together but separately to handle the guard shortage and it’s working out for both of us. The struggle is real, we’ve felt it, so we’re happy to help.”

Ovanic believes the public doesn’t appreciate the amount of training and the cost – 25 hours and between $250 and $300, both mandated by the Red Cross – endured by lifeguard candidates.

“They think about a lifeguard just sitting in a chair, but it’s when you have to get out of the chair that you have to know what to do,” Ovanic said. “They have to know first aid, CPR, all the rescue skills and be ready to use those things at a moment’s notice. When a critical situation occurs, you don’t want just anybody sitting in that chair, and that’s a lot of responsibility for a 16-year-old.

“It’s a fun job, too, a lot of fun in the sun, so there are tradeoffs. Nobody likes the in-service training, but when accidents happen, you’ve gotta know how to respond.”

The Riordan Pool – which averaged 150 to 175 people a day in its second year since a $6.7 million remodel – will remain open its usual noon to 5 p.m. summer hours through Sunday, Aug. 18. After that, it will be open the same hours only on weekends through Sept. 1.

Ovanic is already looking ahead to staffing next summer, saying that anyone interested in signing up for ARC lifeguard training should contact her at the Y at 815-433-2395, ext. 10.

“It was a great summer, with lots of families using the pool, lots of parties and very few accidents, very few incidents where even a Band-Aid was required,” Ovanic said. “It helped that we have a great staff, kids who are willing to work and to work together, making sure we have plenty of staff on hand at all times … They made the summer fly by. I can’t believe we’re at back-to-school time already.”