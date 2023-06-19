Riordan Pool in Ottawa to open Monday

The new Riordan Pool in Ottawa is ready to open for its first day Monday.

Hours will be noon to 6 p.m.

The vending machines will not be in operation as of Monday, said Commissioner Marla Perason. Visitors may bring their own food and drink. There also will be coolers stocked with bottled water.

The $6.7 million pool includes the 9,700 square foot pool, complete with a zero foot entry, six 70-foot competition lanes and three diving stands, plus a 5,700 square foot building containing private family changing rooms, locker rooms, showers, restrooms and offices.

The new pool was filled Tuesday and inspected Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.