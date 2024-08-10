La Salle County marriage licenses: July 16-31, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for July 16 through July 31, 2024. (Shaw Media file photo)

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for July 16 through July 31, 2024.

Zachary Ryan Easton of Oglesby and Darrah Renee Rowe of Oglesby

Samuel Lee Nelson of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Lynsey Marie Kunert of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Nathan Charles Spampanato of Seneca and Rebecca Lynn Schroeder of Seneca

Trae Jordan Blumhorst of Dalzell and Addison Lynne Pavlick of Dalzell

Christopher Lee Dalrymple of Otsego, Michigan, and Krystal Marie McCormick of McHenry

Michael Stephen Westerman of Cedar Point and Dominique Nicole Sneed of Cedar Point

Joshua Michael Handleton of Bethel, Ohio, and Kristin Nicole Potts of Hudson, Ohio

Matthew Jeffrey Snyder of Cherry and Victoria Elizabeth Doyle of Cherry

Nicholas Andrew Stetins of Frankfort and Morgan Ann Santen of Frankfort

Ryan Lee Petersen of DeKalb and Rachel Ann Norton of DeKalb

William Kent Pryde Jr. of Peru and Lauren Alysa Spelich of Peru

Salvatore Joseph Evola of Marseilles and Rebecca Rae McKee of Marseilles

David Leon Harlan Jr. of Streator and Jessica Leigh Wiechman of Streator

Matthew Allen Hunsaker of Hudson and Michelle Ann Bigger of El Paso

Zachary Peter Giovanine of Utica and Macie Marie Sarver of Oglesby

William Austin Davis of Kansas City, Missouri, and Julia Rae Pohar of Kansas City, Missouri

Joshua William Frederick of Marseilles and Katie Lynn Abbott of Marseilles

Brian Keith Thomas of Sandwich and Dawn Marie Jeanblanc of Sandwich

Sean James Winkler Sheridan and Jennifer Anne Crum of Sheridan

Jess Thomas Hawk of Earlville and Caris Lana White of Bourbonnais

Jason Joaquin Kuehlem-Santoy of Ottawa and Ariana Keshona Bass of Ottawa

Thomas Edward Catlin of Marseilles and Sandra Dee Fencl of Oaklawn