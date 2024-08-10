La Salle County marriage licenses: July 16-31, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for July 16 through July 31, 2024.
Zachary Ryan Easton of Oglesby and Darrah Renee Rowe of Oglesby
Samuel Lee Nelson of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Lynsey Marie Kunert of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Nathan Charles Spampanato of Seneca and Rebecca Lynn Schroeder of Seneca
Trae Jordan Blumhorst of Dalzell and Addison Lynne Pavlick of Dalzell
Christopher Lee Dalrymple of Otsego, Michigan, and Krystal Marie McCormick of McHenry
Michael Stephen Westerman of Cedar Point and Dominique Nicole Sneed of Cedar Point
Joshua Michael Handleton of Bethel, Ohio, and Kristin Nicole Potts of Hudson, Ohio
Matthew Jeffrey Snyder of Cherry and Victoria Elizabeth Doyle of Cherry
Nicholas Andrew Stetins of Frankfort and Morgan Ann Santen of Frankfort
Ryan Lee Petersen of DeKalb and Rachel Ann Norton of DeKalb
William Kent Pryde Jr. of Peru and Lauren Alysa Spelich of Peru
Salvatore Joseph Evola of Marseilles and Rebecca Rae McKee of Marseilles
David Leon Harlan Jr. of Streator and Jessica Leigh Wiechman of Streator
Matthew Allen Hunsaker of Hudson and Michelle Ann Bigger of El Paso
Zachary Peter Giovanine of Utica and Macie Marie Sarver of Oglesby
William Austin Davis of Kansas City, Missouri, and Julia Rae Pohar of Kansas City, Missouri
Joshua William Frederick of Marseilles and Katie Lynn Abbott of Marseilles
Brian Keith Thomas of Sandwich and Dawn Marie Jeanblanc of Sandwich
Sean James Winkler Sheridan and Jennifer Anne Crum of Sheridan
Jess Thomas Hawk of Earlville and Caris Lana White of Bourbonnais
Jason Joaquin Kuehlem-Santoy of Ottawa and Ariana Keshona Bass of Ottawa
Thomas Edward Catlin of Marseilles and Sandra Dee Fencl of Oaklawn