Guitar Junkyard’s Terry Feldott will join the Peru Public Library in a presentation exploring the history of string instruments, from their origins to today’s technology.

The talk is scheduled 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the library, 1409 11th St.