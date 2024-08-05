2024 Princeton Bike Month Scavenger Hunt winners receive prizes

Jessica Bopes was the grand prize winner, receiving a Yeti 75 Cooler. (Photo provided by city of Princeton)

The city of Princeton recognized the 2024 Bike Month Bicycle Scavenger Hunt winners.

The grand prize winner, Yeti 75 Cooler was Jessica Bopes. runner-up wining a $100 gift card to Bike Works in Peru was Zaelya Kinsley; runner-up winning a $100 gift card to the Bike Place in Princeton was Stacie May.

The Bicycle Scavenger Hunt asked participants to solve riddles that led them to a landmark in Princeton. Participants then had to take their picture next to the landmark and submit their photos into the contest.

ACE Distribution, The Bike Place and Bike Works sponsored the scavenger hunt. If you missed it this year, the Bike Scavenger Hunt will return in May 2025, the city said in its news release.

Zaelya Kinsley was a runner-up, receiving a $100 gift card to Bike Works in Peru. (Photo provided by city of Princeton)