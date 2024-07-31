Friendship Days continues in Ottawa with Rock the Block, kids’ fishing rodeo

From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, the kid’s fishing rodeo will return where the Illinois and Fox rivers meet. The fishing rodeo is free. Participants should bring a fishing pole. Bait is provided. Prizes will be awarded. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

The fun is just getting started with Friendship Days in Ottawa.

Rock the Block is scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday on Jackson Street along Washington Square.

Admission is $25 and it includes food, two drink tickets and ax throwing. Live entertainment will be provided by Whiskeyfist. More drink tickets are available for purchase at the event. Food options include a turkey tom sandwich, a ham and cheese sandwich or a vegetarian sandwich, with pasta/potato salad, chips and dessert.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, the kid’s fishing rodeo will return where the Illinois and Fox rivers meet. The fishing rodeo is free. Participants should bring a fishing pole. Bait is provided. Prizes will be awarded. The event is sponsored by Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut, Ottawa Park and Recreation, Ken Katrein and Shoreline Boat Club.