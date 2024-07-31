July 31, 2024
Friendship Days continues in Ottawa with Rock the Block, kids’ fishing rodeo

Fishing rodeo is free to participants

The Saint Genevieve riverboats passes some of the participants during the 2023 Ottawa Kids Fishing Rodeo.

The fun is just getting started with Friendship Days in Ottawa.

Rock the Block is scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday on Jackson Street along Washington Square.

Admission is $25 and it includes food, two drink tickets and ax throwing. Live entertainment will be provided by Whiskeyfist. More drink tickets are available for purchase at the event. Food options include a turkey tom sandwich, a ham and cheese sandwich or a vegetarian sandwich, with pasta/potato salad, chips and dessert.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, the kid’s fishing rodeo will return where the Illinois and Fox rivers meet. The fishing rodeo is free. Participants should bring a fishing pole. Bait is provided. Prizes will be awarded. The event is sponsored by Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut, Ottawa Park and Recreation, Ken Katrein and Shoreline Boat Club.

