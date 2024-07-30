Student panel a key ingredient at IVCC open houses

A student panel sharing first-hand experiences always wins rave reviews at Explore IVCC open houses. The July 17 summer edition featured panelists (from left) Emelina Coss, Jennifer Cortes, Daniel Sack, Keira Kierznowski, Adam Brown and Yair Santiago. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

In addition to exploring programs and touring campus, prospective students hear the panel – many who are first-generation college students – describe the campus resources that help them succeed and how being active in clubs and organizations strengthens their sense of connection. Next month, the college has a special welcome planned for new students.

At the Fall Preview on Wednesday, Aug. 14, students can familiarize themselves with campus before classes start the next day (Aug. 15), locate classrooms, learn about campus resources, and enjoy snacks and giveaways.