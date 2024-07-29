Pow Wow Days 5k Run/Walk to take place Aug. 3 in Tiskilwa

The Pow Wow Days 2024 5k Run/Walk is scheduled to begin 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at East Park. (BCR file photo )

Registration is $30 through race day, $80 for a family of four and $20 per person of corporate discount (minimum of 12 people).

Enrollment will be open through the morning of the race at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Tiskilwa/TiskilwaPowWow5K2024

The route will head down the Bottom Road to the turnaround point, finishing back at the Tiskilwa East Park. Bottom Road will be closed from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.