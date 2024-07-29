Bureau County Farm Bureau to host preventative health screenings

The Bureau County Farm Bureau is inviting residents to take part in a preventive health screening to be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Bureau County Farm Bureau office, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Bureau County Farm Bureau is inviting residents to take part in a preventive health screening to be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Bureau County Farm Bureau office, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton.

These screenings include a blood draw with panels. Identify any health concerns early, while they’re still treatable or give yourself peace of mind that you’re on the right track. It is recommended to have an annual blood draw after the age of 40 to track basic health values with focus on prevention first.

Appointments are limited for this event.

A base package health screening is $100, it includes blood draw and blood pressure check for Farm Bureau members only. It includes Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP), Lipid Panel and Complete Blood Count (CBC) – these panels test values such as cholesterol, glucose, protein counts, electrolytes, liver enzymes, white and red blood cell counts and much more. These tests can indicate risk for heart disease, diabetes and many other chronic conditions. The blood draw requires a 12-hour fast.

Participants may opt to add these tests to include in their panel: Prostate Specific Antigen, $25 (PSA) – prostate health for men. Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, $25 (TSH) – thyroid gland function. Hemoglobin A1C, $25 (A1C) – provides 90 day average of blood sugar. Testosterone, $25 – indicates levels of testosterone in the blood. Vitamin D, $25 – indicates level of Vitamin D in the blood. C-Reactive Protein, $25 (CRP) – indicates level of inflammation in the body.

The screening the day of the event will take about 15 minutes, and participants will receive their results in the mail in 2 to 3 weeks. They will have the option of scheduling a follow-up consultation to review their results with a certified health coach or nurse practitioner.

For the typical farm family with insurance purchased on the marketplace or direct from an insurer, the above blood work in the Base Package Health Screening may cost about $750 to $1,000.

Thrive Wellness, Inc. is a workplace/professional organization wellness company providing health screenings and health education. They are backed by Northwestern Medicine / Health Lab out of Chicago, which performs testing on specimens and Private Family Practice Nurse Practitioner, Tarah Gibbs who serves as Medical Consultant to Thrive Wellness, Inc.

Contact Bob Phillips, director of Thrive Wellness, at 309-550-9172 or bob@thrivewellnessinc.com to schedule an appointment. The group accepts cash, check or debit/credit for payment.

If you are not a Farm Bureau member but would like to become one to take advantage of this opportunity, contact Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468.