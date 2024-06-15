28th Street Park in Peru may see improvements as early as fall

Work on 28th Street Park in Peru could start as soon as this fall once the city begins an application process for a matching grant, Parks and Recreation Director Adam Thorson said. (Photo Provided by Adam Thorson)

Work on 28th Street Park in Peru could start as soon as this fall once the city begins an application process for a matching grant, Parks and Recreation Director Adam Thorson said.

“We have not applied for the grant yet,” Thorson said. “The matching funds grant is released in August. Once released, I will do the necessary work to complete the process to apply.”

Thorson said the project would be similar to Sunset Park last year but with a bit of a different timeline. Last year, the grant began in May.

Right now, the estimated price of the project is $193,000.

“The city has budgeted $170,000 for the playground equipment in hopes that the grant comes back and knocks off roughly $25,000 from the total price,” Thorson said. “That number is based off what the matching fund grant with Cunningham Recreation/GameTime has awarded in recent years through their program.”

If the grant is awarded, Thorson said, the city can expect delivery sometime in September with installation in October. The equipment for the playground, based on the current projection, would include swings, a rock climbing wall and slides.