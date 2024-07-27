Trail biker injured in Streator crash, after police say he had been driving recklessly

A 21-year-old man riding a trail bike was injured following a crash Friday on Bloomington Street near Hickory Street in Streator. (Tom Sistak)

A 21-year-old man riding a trail bike was injured following a crash Friday on Bloomington Street near Hickory Street in Streator.

Streator police said the man had been driving recklessly in the area of the Circle K West gas station on West Main Street, trying to antagonize a police officer into chasing him. Police said the officer did not pursue the trail biker, noting the biker cut through parking lots and dashed up and down sidewalks.

The crash occurred at about 9:40 p.m. when the trail biker ran a red light while traveling westbound on Hickory Street, getting struck by a motorist who had the right of way traveling south on Bloomington Street, police said.

Police said the trail bike had no headlights, no taillights and no turn signals, also noting the vehicle was not street legal.

“Far too many of them go up and down our city’s streets daily,” the Streator Police Department wrote in a news release.

The Streator Fire Department assisted on the scene and the trail biker was taken to OSF Center for Health-Streator. The trail bike was inoperable and was towed from the scene. At this time, the condition of the trail biker is unknown, police said.