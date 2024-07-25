Ottawa council approves 2 grant agreements with NCICG

The Ottawa City Council authorized a pair of administration and coordination services agreements with the North Central Illinois Council of Governments for grants received. (Shaw file photo)

The Ottawa City Council authorized a pair of administration and coordination services agreements with the North Central Illinois Council of Governments for grants received.

One of those agreements will deal with the Community Development Block Grants for use in rehabilitating housing within the community. The grant for $650,000 will be used for work on 10 or more homes meeting qualifying income standards.

“This is the fourth or fifth time we’ve received them and it’s been a great program for the city,” Commissioner Tom Ganiere said. “There was one used to help a mother and her handicapped son make the bathroom in their home handicapped accessible. It turned out beautifully and they were so appreciative of the help.

“Barnett Construction (of Ottawa) has done the ones in Ottawa and in other cities in the area, too, and they’ve turned out well.”

The other agreement will seek funds to use in the city’s storm sewer separation projects.

The city was awarded $1,247,792 in grant funds from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development in June to defray the cost of the EPA-mandated separation of storm and waste water channels.

The total cost of the citywide project when completed should be near $1.5 million.

In other action, the council:

Approved a proposal from the Hitchcock Design Group for the design of a proposed city soccer field as part of an application for an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant. The location of the field is yet to be determined.

Authorized a proposal for a hotel market study with HVS, a hospitality industry consultant.

Approved the expense of $11,960 for a new copier for the Community Development office.

Approved a lease agreement with CL Real Estate for the use of its parking across Jackson Street from Washington Square. It will be used to store perishables and supplies during the Friendship Days Drinkin’ with Lincoln event.