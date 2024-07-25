Former Sears building in Peru for auction again, available for $350,000 bid

An aerial view of the Peru Mall with the Sears building (to the left) as crews paved the entrance road July 17, 2023, in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The former Sears building at 1607 38th St. in Peru once again is up for auction, after the private investor who won the bid didn’t complete the deal.

The investor from Tracy, California made the initial bid for $350,000 before purchasing the property for $1.5 million in May, less than a week after the city announced it was up for auction.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said it’s unfortunate the first deal fell through, but there still are possibilities for the property.

“I believe there’s still an excellent opportunity for an investor to turn the Sears location into an attractive, profitable location for a retailer and our city,” he said.

Peru Economic Development Director Bob Vickrey said Crexi, the commercial real estate site, has removed the investor from doing business on its site.

The one-story, 98,858 square foot vacant building, built in 2001, is located on 8.4 acres with ample parking for 2,491 vehicles, according to the auction site.

“Situated near major retail giants such as Menards, Big Lots, Hobby Lobby, Target, Hy-Vee and The Home Depot, this property is perfect for large retailers and automotive businesses,” the site said. “With a daily traffic count of 22,100 vehicles, it offers unparalleled exposure and footfall potential. "

The minimum bid is $550,000 with a bid increment of $100,000. The Sears located at Peru Mall closed in October 2017.

For information about the Sears property visit, https://www.crexi.com/properties/1418204/illinois-89k-sf-former-sears-redevelopment-opportunity-on-84-acres