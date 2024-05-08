Former Sears at Peru Mall sells for $1.5 million

The former Sears building at 1607 38th St. in Peru has a new owner, a private investor from Tracy, California. (Scott Anderson)

The former Sears building at 1607 38th St. in Peru has a new owner, a private investor from Tracy, California.

The investor made the initial bid for $350,000 before purchasing the property for $1.5 million, Peru Economic Development Director Bob Vickery said. The city is unsure what his plans for the location are at this point.

The city announced the property was up for auction Monday on its Facebook page. The closing of the property will occur on May 30, according to the auction site.

The one-story, 98,858 square foot vacant building, built in 2001, closed in October 2017.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said he was happy someone was willing to invest $1.5 million into the community and while the community will have to have patience he is hopeful the purchase will have a positive economic impact.