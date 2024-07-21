Streator gunshot victim expected to survive, as search continues for suspect, police say

The Streator Police Department, along with the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Crime Unit continue to investigate a shooting that occurred Saturday, July 20, 2024, at City Park in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

The gunshot victim injured Saturday in Streator is expected to recover from his injuries, Streator police said Sunday.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Robert Wood issued an update on the shooting Saturday afternoon at City Park. Police said the shooting victim is expected to survive.

“The investigation is still ongoing as to positively identify the shooter,” Wood said.

As previously reported, officers were dispatched at 4:44 p.m. Saturday to City Park, where a 32-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to OSF Center for Health, Streator, and later transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Officers were identified the suspect vehicle, a blue Chevy Monte Carlo, that had fled the scene after the shooting. The vehicle was located about 2 hours later, abandoned in South Streator. The suspect vehicle was seized and processed to help identify a suspect.

The Streator Police Department has been assisted in this investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Streator Police Department, 815-844-0911 or 815-672-3111 and speak with the Investigations Department.

According to eyewitness accounts, the shooting was an isolated, targeted incident, police said.