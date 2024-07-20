Man shot after altercation at City Park in Streator

Streator Police Department taped off a portion of City Park in Streator after a man was shot following an altercation. (Derek Barichello)

A male was shot Saturday afternoon at City Park in Streator following an altercation, according to police.

Streator Deputy Chief Robert Wood confirmed that Streator Police Department responded to a call at 4:46 p.m., locating the victim at City Park.

The victim was then airlifted to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Wood said the victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the shooting.

This story is developing. Shaw Local News Network will continue to provide further updates.