Bureau County to auction 84 properties delinquent in taxes

Bureau County has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2020 and prior real estate taxes.

The county, as trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate obtained to the public. It will offer about 84 items through a sealed bid auction sale. All sealed written bids must be in the Bureau County Treasurer’s Office in the Bureau County Courthouse, 700 S. Main St., Room 103, Princeton, no later than close of business on Aug. 2. All online bids must be submitted via iltaxsalebids.com no later than the close of business on Aug. 2.

The sale of these lots should be a major benefit to both the taxing districts and the neighboring property owners, the treasurer’s office said. This sale will place properties into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them. The county hopes these new owners will maintain the property and keep the real estate taxes paid. By eliminating abandoned properties, the appearance of the neighborhood should improve and the value of adjoining property should increase, the treasurer’s office said.

The required minimum bid is $825 per item. All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before Aug. 2. Complete bidder’s packets and sale catalogs now are available at the Bureau County Treasurer’s Office or online.

For further sale information, contact Auction Sale Department of the Bureau County Tax Agent’s Office at 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744 or visit iltaxsale.com. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.