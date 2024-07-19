Speciality bakery coming to downtown La Salle this fall

A home-based baker is opening a storefront this fall in downtown La Salle. Sophia Antle will open Sugardemon Speciality Bakery at 502 First St., which is currently under renovation. (Maribeth Wilson)

A home-based baker is opening a storefront this fall in downtown La Salle.

Sophia Antle will open Sugardemon Speciality Bakery at 502 First St., which is under renovation.

Antle has been operating a home-based bakery for two years in La Salle. She’s been baking for a few years and began by bringing in baked goods to work to share with coworkers.

“People would ask me if they could order from me and I said, ‘Why not!’” she said. “So from there Soph’s Kitchen was born, now Sugardemon is the rebrand.”

She credits her mother, Tracey, as her baking inspiration and has two full-blooded Italian grandmothers “who can bake and cook anything,” she said.

She specializes in cheesecake. Last year, BASH in Ottawa featured her caramel apple cheesecake as a special in November and December.

“People will be very happy to know it will be in my display case now,” she said.

She also will have cakes, cookies, cupcakes, pies and other desserts available whole or by the slice. Large orders for parties and other events will be accepted. Go to Sugardemon Specialty Bakery on Facebook for updates.

