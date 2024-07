The Ladd Public Library will continue to host Children’s Hour with Miss Linda, Summer Edition, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through July. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Ladd Public Library will continue to host Children’s Hour with Miss Linda, Summer Edition, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through July.

No enrollment is required for this program at the library, 125 N. Main Ave. The library opens at 10.

The program is for ages newborn to 5 and includes storytelling, music and dance, arts and crafts as well as games, snacks and other activities. Call 815-894-3254 for more information.