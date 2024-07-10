Man charged with Marseilles murder pleads not guilty, to undergo mental health exam

A Marseilles man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he strangled his father. Logan Petre is set for trial Aug. 26, but that date may be ambitious. (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

Petre, 21, would face 20 to 60 years in prison, with no possibility of probation, if convicted of first-degree murder in La Salle County Circuit Court. He allegedly strangled Leo Petre in the family home on Father’s Day weekend. Logan Petre could face additional time if also convicted of a pending home invasion charge.

Since the enactment of the SAFE-T Act, suspects in custody have the right to speedy trial within 90 days. Mindful of the clock, Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia set a final pre-trial conference for Aug. 22 and scheduled a hearing on any motions for Aug. 15.

But right after the trial setting was issued, Petre’s lawyer announced a motion seeking a mental health exam. Public Defender Ryan Hamer said he wants Petre evaluated for fitness (that is, whether Petre has the faculties to assist his lawyer at trial) and whether he was sane at the time of Leo’s death.

Hamer told the judge there is no bona fide doubt as to fitness and sanity; Petre’s evaluation is more precautionary.

Nevertheless, the evaluation reduces the odds Petre will be ready for trial next month. Few murder cases proceed at their first trial setting.

Petre will remain in La Salle County Jail. Raccuglia ordered him detained last month after learning preliminary facts from the investigation – Logan Petre reportedly gave an incriminating statement to authorities – and he was out on cash bond at the time Leo Petre was found beaten and dead from an extended chokehold.