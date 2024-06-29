Remembering Geno Storm: He was one of a kind

Geno Storm, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 72, was all about Princeton. (Photo provided)

There are many good stories about Geno Storm.

My favorite, and I’ve often heard is how Geno once caught a rabbit at track practice.

I’ve asked him about it over the years and again earlier this month if that was a true story and he assured me it was.

In fact he’s caught several of them, he said.

“I didn’t catch them, I just outran them,” he said.

Geno was a distance star in cross country and track at Princeton High School for a good reason. He used his endurance to simply out last the four-legged speedster.

I remember once at a youth soccer game he got pretty excited when a rabbit ran across the field and he said he could catch it. I still didn’t believe he could.

Sadly, Geno ran his last earthly race on Tuesday morning. He succumbed to cancer at age 72.

Geno overcame a tough childhood, moved into the Children’s Home at age 10, and lived a good life. He had a good heart. He was a loving father of three.

He will be deeply missed by his many friends and loved ones.

His family’s loss is shared by the whole community.

He was all about Princeton, cheering loudly at Tiger football games, always with the best seat in the house, and slapping the players on their shoulder pads and leading the cheers, and was a fixture at center court for basketball games.

Aaron Murray recalled when he first came to Princeton, he unknowingly sat in Geno’s spot at midcourt at Prouty Gym. Every one around him told him, “You can’t sit there, that’s Geno’s seat.”

Those attending were asked to wear Princeton Tiger colors to Geno’s visitation. His memorial was earmarked for the PHS Athletic Booster Club.

Everyone knew who Geno was. One individual leaving a note of sympathy on a Facebook post said, “I never met your dad, but always felt like I knew him.”

Geno put those running skills to good use over the years, whether chasing rabbits or running out ahead of the garbage truck to separate the recyclables ahead of the rest of the city crew. Someone referred to him as the “happy” garbage man.

His work ethic was unmatched.

While stationed with the Army in Korea, Geno won the 100-mile chosen marathon with a time of 16 hours and 27 minutes.

Geno umpired slowpitch and church league fastpitch games and it was hard to argue with him if you thought he’d miss a call. He was just too likeable.

Josh Purvis remembers playing men’s slowpitch softball as a 19-year-old rookie several years ago when he tried to make a diving catch in right field and rolled over after trapping the ball, but tried to sell it as a catch to Geno.

“He said, ‘Safe, safe. Purvy, you dropped it.’ I told him, ‘Geno, I got it.’ ‘Nope safe,’” Purvis said. “After the game, I told him that was a good call. I did trap it.”

Purvis said Geno, who had a memory like an elephant, would remind him over and over years later about that call.

He had to bribe his youngest daughter, Sierra, with blue popsicles to sit still while he umpired.

We spent a summer coaching Little League baseball together with his son, Laramie, on the team. Geno was great supporter of all the kids and one of the most memorable seasons I’ve coached.

Greg Clodfelter, who wrestled with Laramie in youth wrestling, said on Facebook that Geno “had the gift at being able hype someone up into believing they can accomplish anything. Never met someone better at giving a pep talk in my life.”

I think that was how Geno overcame obstacles in his life.

I got to visit Geno a few times over the last few weeks. It was sad to seem him slipping, but I enjoyed our conversations and his stories.

He shared how after the Tigers lost a cross country meet by one point and that the late PHS coach Gary Coates stopped the bus on the way home and instructed Geno to run five miles, because he didn’t finish first.

“I got back about an hour later and Gary asked me what took me so long to run five miles. I told him, ‘I ran 10 miles,’” he said.

Geno didn’t take it personal. They remained lifelong friends.

Kent Purvis (left) and Geno Storm were known as the "Dynamic Duo" running for the Princeton Tigers track and cross country teams, graduating in 1971. Purvis said that Storm, who passed away Tuesday, "ran with grit and a never give up attitude." (BCR file photo)

In a March 25, 1971 BCR article, Geno and his running partner in crime, Kent Purvis, were referred to as the “Dynamic Duo.” They pushed each other in practice and led Princeton to its first NCIC cross country championship as seniors in 1970.

“He had grit. Everything he did, it was 100%,” said Purvis, who still holds the PIT record in the mile at 4:25.2 from 1971. “He had a huge heart. Just no quit. An unbelievable gutty runner.”

I had to ask about the legend of Geno catching rabbits.

“I’ve seen him chase them, but I never personally saw him catch one. I know that’s the myth, but boy he came close the times I saw him,” Kent Purvis said. “I’m sure he did. I’m sure he did.”

As I write this tribute story, I’ve got to laugh. Geno told me just last week he’s liked my sports stories over the years, but bluntly said he liked Hugh Skinner’s better, noting the late and great sportswriter of his day at the BCR.

I laughed. That was Geno. Telling it like it is.

You’ve ran the good race my friend. Rest in peace.

Kevin Hieronymus has been the BCR Sports Editor since 1986. Contact him at khieronymus@bcrnews.com