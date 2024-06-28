Bureau Valley FFA earns National Chapter Award Finalist, ranks 9th in state

The Bureau Valley FFA attended the 96th annual Illinois State FFA Convention, June 11-13. Attending were (back, from left) Caseelynn Shimmin (Advisor), Duane Price (Bureau Valley High School principal), Elizabeth Bowyer, Toby Behrends, Jacey Michlig, Kellen Wall, Ayden Andrade, Andrew Roth, Nathan Siri, Aidan Besler, Alexa Jacobs (advisor). (middle) Clara Verway, Jennah Menerey, Katrina Wahl, Karlee Dykstra, LeAnn Oleson, Josh York, Cody Galassi, Jon VanStaden, Bentley Chamberlain, (front) Reese Aukes, Reese Faber, Kaitlyn Shook, Payton Monier, Lila Spencer, Ali Carrington. (Photo provided by Payton Monier)

Members of the Bureau Valley FFA chapter attended the 96th annual Illinois State FFA Convention June 11-13 along with more than 5,000 other FFA members, advisors and guests.

With a 2024 theme of “United As One,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team and celebrates agriculture.

During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Bureau Valley FFA chapter.

Illinois State FFA Degree: Ayden Andrade, Toby Behrends, Aidan Besler and Nathan Siri were conferred with State FFA Degrees by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership and academic excellence. The State FFA Degree is the highest achievement an FFA member can achieve in Illinois; less than 2% of members statewide earn this prestigious recognition.

American FFA Degree: Lilly Allicks, Tate Behrends, Addison Hicks, Kyra Stoller and Wyatt Wessel were recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The 2024 American FFA Degrees will be officially conferred in October at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis and recognizes the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service and earned scholastic achievement throughout their FFA career.

Foundation Star Supporter: The chapter was recognized for making a gift of at least $1,000 to the Illinois Foundation FFA during the annual fundraising campaign which designates them as a One Star Foundation Sponsor.

State Digital Scrapbook WinnerState Digital Scrapbook Winner: The chapter was recognized for the state’s Digital Scrapbook Award for digitally producing the most outstanding scrapbook documenting and highlighting activities throughout the year.

National Chapter Award Finalist and Chapter Ranked ninth in the State of Illinois: The chapter was named a National Chapter Award Finalist and will compete this fall at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. The chapter was ranked ninth overall in Illinois out of more than 300 FFA Chapters based upon their National Chapter Award application.

Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Western Region Vice President Emily Gossett of New Mexico and from each of the retiring major state officers.