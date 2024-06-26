Presenting the 2024 Times Softball All-Area Team

Serena's RayElle Brennan makes contact during their Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional on Inspiration Field at Carol Willis Park in Bloomington. (Clark Brooks For Shaw Local News/Clark Brooks)

As voted on by The Times Sports staff at the conclusion of the season, here we are proud to present the 40-person 2024 Times All-Area Softball Team.

First Team

Kodi Rizzo

Kodi Rizzo, Newark, P/OF, sr.

A unanimous selection and The Times 2024 Softball Player of the Year, Rizzo added a .479 batting average with 43 runs batted in, 56 runs scored and 13 home runs to her even more impressive pitching statistics, including a 16-4 record, 0.51 ERA, 238 strikeouts and just 16 walks issued over 109 innings recorded.

Rizzo – also a first-team Illinois Coaches Association (ICA) Class 1A All-State and All-Little Ten Conference selection – was a member of our second team in 2023 and first team in 2022.

Tessa Krull

Tessa Krull, Seneca, P/2B, so.

A unanimous selection, the Fighting Irish ace posted a 25-3 pitching record, striking out 267 and posting a 1.30 earned-run average over 172 1/3 innings pitched. She added a .280 batting average with 22 RBIs.

Krull – also an ICA 2A All-State second-teamer, a Tri-County Conference first-teamer and the TCC Pitcher of the Year – is a repeat all-area first-team selection.

RayElle Brennan

RayElle Brennan, Serena, C/IF, jr.

A unanimous selection, the sectional champion Huskers’ backstop and leadoff hitter batted .423 with 46 runs scored, 22 extra-base hits including seven home runs, 38 RBIs (tied for second-most in the area behind Rizzo) and 19 stolen bases.

Brennan – also an ICA 1A All-State first-team selection and member of the Little Ten All-Conference Team – was voted to our second team in both 2023 and 2022.

Makenna Ondrey

Makenna Ondrey, Streator, P/OF, jr.

A unanimous selection, Ondrey added a .330 batting average, .440 on-base percentage, three home runs and 25 runs batted in to her work in the circle for the Bulldogs, where she logged 139 2/3 innings with a 3.56 ERA and 193 strikeouts.

Also receiving Illinois Central Eight All-Conference first-team and ICA Class 3A All-State third-team accolades, this is Ondrey’s second consecutive first-team all-area selection after earning honorable mention in 2022.

Marquette Academy's Taylor Cuchra (Brian Hoxsey)

Taylor Cuchra, Marquette, P/1B, jr.

A unanimous selection, the Crusaders’ top arm and most dangerous bat combined a .471 batting average, 10 home runs and 33 runs batted in with a 12-6 pitching record, 2.55 ERA and 103 strikeouts.

Cuchra – also a Tri-County Conference first-teamer and Illinois Coaches Association 1A third-team pick – was previously a Times All-Area first-team selection in 2023.

Kendall Lowery

Kendall Lowery, Ottawa, OF, sr.

A unanimous selection, Lowery led the regional-champion Pirates in batting average (.424) while adding 30 runs scored, 21 runs batted in, a half-dozen home runs and unrivaled play in center field.

Also an ICA Class 3A third-team honoree and Interstate 8 All-Conference first-team selection this spring, it is Lowery’s second straight first-team Times All-Area selection.

Ryan Williams

Ryan Williams, Newark, SS, sr.

A unanimous selection, Williams led The Times coverage area in batting average, hitting at a .591 clip with 24 extra-base hits. That included nine home runs for the Norsemen shortstop.

Williams – an All-Little Ten selection and ICA 1A second-team choice – was a Times second-teamer in 2023 and first-team all-area pick in 2022.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell's Shae Simons (Brian Hoxsey)

Shae Simons, WFC, P/2B, sr.

A unanimous selection, the Warriors ace capped off her high school career with another great showing that included a 1.75 earned-run average and 242 strikeouts in the circle, while at the plate she hit .341.

Simons – a first-team honoree on the Tri-County All-Conference Team and ICA Class 1A All-State second-teamer – was also a first-team all-area selection in 2023, on our second team in 2022 and received honorable mention in 2021.

Hunter Hopkins

Hunter Hopkins, Marquette, SS/P, fr.

A unanimous selection, the Crusaders’ freshman phenom finished in the top five in The Times area with her .483 batting average, also stealing 19 bases and serving as Marquette’s change-of-pace pitcher behind Cuchra.

A Tri-County Conference second-teamer and ICA 1A All-State third-team pick, this is, of course, the freshman’s first selection to The Times All-Area Team.

Camryn Stecken

Camryn Stecken, Seneca, 1B, so.

A unanimous selection, Stecken finished tied with Serena’s Brennan for second-most RBIs in the area with 38, batting .436 with 19 extra-base hits, including nine home runs.

This is Stecken’s first appearance on our all-area team. She also was given honorable mention to the Tri-County All-Conference Team and was an ICA Class 2A All-State second-teamer.

Paisley Twait

Paisley Twait, Serena, 3B, sr.

A unanimous selection, Twait boasted a .519 on-base percentage along with her .433 batting average, 31 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and five home runs.

Also an All-Little Ten pick and ICA 1A All-State second-teamer, she finishes a run that saw the Huskers’ cornerstone make The Times All-Area first team all four seasons of her high school career.

Bobbi Snook

Bobbi Snook, Ottawa, C, fr.

Second to only our Player of the Year in home runs hit this season with a dozen, Snook had a phenomenal debut season that included a .361 batting average and 36 runs batted in.

This is the freshman’s first selection to The Times All-Area Team.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland's Ella Derossett

Ella Derossett, WFC, C/SS, jr.

A plus-fielder at every position she’s been asked to man, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell’s everyday catcher this season finished in the top 10 in the area in batting average (.443), driving home 21 runs for the Warriors.

A second-team choice of the Tri-County Conference this spring, Derossett was a member of our all-area second team in 2023.

Ottawa's Maura Condon (Brian Hoxsey)

Maura Condon, Ottawa, SS/P, jr.

A force in the batter’s box, in the field or in the circle, Condon finished her junior season batting .320 with four home runs, 25 runs batted in and 33 runs scored alongside pitching stats that included a 10-4 record, 3.94 ERA and 93 strikeouts over 71 innings pitched.

Condon – also an Interstate 8 All-Conference first teamer – was a member of our all-area second team in 2023.

Ottawa’s Piper Lewis (at right) gets in under the tag at King Field in Ottawa. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw media)

Second Team

Danica Peshia, Newark, C, sr.

Kayden Corneils, Sandwich, SS/C, so.

Hayden Pfeifer, Seneca, OF/P, fr.

Piper Lewis, Ottawa, SS/1B, fr.

TeriLynn Timmerman, Fieldcrest, SS, fr.

Emma Palaschak, WFC, 3B, fr.

Lexie Buis, Seneca, C/OF, so.

Maddie Glade, Serena, P/1B, jr.

Addison Scherer, Earlville, 3B/P, fr.

Peyton Bryson, Ottawa, P/1B, sr.

Dottie Wood, Newark, 2B/P, jr.

Mya Zavada, Streator, OF, jr.

Kelsey Cuchra, Marquette, C, fr.

Audry McNabb, Seneca, OF, jr.

Streator's Rilee Talty scores a run against L-P during a Class 3A regional semifinal. (Scott Anderson)

Honorable Mention

Rilee Talty, Streator, 3B/SS, sr.

Maisie Lyons, Marquette, 3B/SS, sr.

Makayla Backos, Marquette, 2B, jr.

Lanee Cole, Serena, 2B, jr.

Haley McCoy, Somonauk-Leland, C, sr.

Johanna Freemon, Sandwich, 3B, sr.

Alyssa Zellers, Seneca, SS, jr.

Jenna Setchell, Serena, SS, jr.

Hailey Larsen, Ottawa, OF, jr.

Avery Durdan, Marquette, 1B/3B, jr.

Olivia Chismarick, WFC, SS/3B, jr.

Sam Vandevelde, Seneca, 3B, sr.