Softball: Addison Duttlinger, Reagan Stoudt, RayElle Brennan, Kodi Rizzo first-team ICA All-State

La Salle-Peru catcher Addison Duttlinger sets to throw to first on a bunt early in the 2024 season. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

In an area strong with softball talent, it should come as no surprise the Illinois Valley was well-represented on the 2024 Illinois Coaches Association (ICA) All-State Teams, released over the weekend with the completion of the school season.

Making the Class 3A ICA All-State first team was La Salle-Peru’s Addison Duttlinger (C, sr.). Plano’s Lindsey Cocks (IF, jr.) was a second-team selection. On the 3A third team were Ottawa’s Kendall Lowery (OF, sr.), Streator’s Makenna Ondrey (P/OF, jr.) and L-P’s Ava Lambert (IF, sr.).

In Class 2A, St. Bede’s Reagan Stoudt (P/IF, sr.) was named first-team all-state. Locals on the 2A second team included St. Bede’s Ella Hermes (P/IF, sr.), the Seneca duo of Tessa Krull (P, so.) and Camryn Stecken (IF, so.), the Sandwich duo of Johanna Freeman (IF, sr.) and Brooklyn Marks (P/IF, jr.) and the Bureau Valley duo of Maddie Smith (P, jr.) and Lesleigh Maynard (IF, jr.). The 2A third team features Bureau Valley’s Emily Wright (C, so.) and St. Bede’s Bella Pinter (C/OF, sr.).

A pair of the area’s small-school standouts – Serena’s RayElle Brennan (C/IF, jr.) and Newark’s Kodi Rizzo (P/OF, sr.) were named to the Class 1A ICA All-State first team, along with numerous second- and third-team selections.

Among those selected to the 1A second team were Henry-Senachwine’s Kaitlyn Anderson (C, jr.), Dwight’s Averi Jury (IF, jr.) and Megan Livingston (IF, sr.), Newark’s Dani Peshia (C/IF, sr.) and Ryan Williams (IF. sr.), Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell’s Shae Simons (P, sr.) and Serena’s Paisley Twait (C/IF, sr.). Earning third-team accolades were Marquette Academy’s Taylor Cuchra (P/IF, jr.) and Hunter Hopkins (IF, fr.), Dwight’s Madi Ely (P, so.), Serena’s Maddie Glade (P/IF, jr.) and Jenna Setchell (IF, jr.), Henry-Senachwine’s Lauren Harbison (P, jr.), Newark’s Dottie Wood (P/IF, jr.) and Earlville’s Addison Scherer (P/IF, fr.).