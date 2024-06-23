Granville-Hennepin Fire Department honors Arthur Ramey

A Granville Fire Department truck leads the way in a funeral procession Saturday, June 22, 2024, honoring Arthur Ramey, who for 36 years was a volunteer with that department before his unexpected death on June 9. Representatives of dozens of police and fire departments from all over northern Illinois paid tribute to the late resident of Mark. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Several fire departments across northern Illinois participated in a funeral procession Saturday in Granville honoring Arthur Ramey, who for 36 years was a volunteer with that department before his unexpected death on June 9.

Representatives of dozens of police and fire departments paid tribute to the Mark resident.

Ramey died unexpectedly doing what he loved, touring the countryside on his motorcycle on the morning of June 9 in Wisconsin, said Fire Chief Neil Buffington, Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District. Ramey contributed countless hours to training, fundraising, emergency calls and was the engineer and performed maintenance on all equipment, Buffington said. Ramey was a veteran of the United States Army, retired police officer and had retired recently from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Firefighters from the Granville Fire Department stand at attention as the funeral procession for one of its own, the late Arthur Ramey, passes by on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Displayed on the front of the truck is Ramey's coat. (Charlie Ellerbrock)