Granville-Hennepin Fire Department honors Arthur Ramey

Several fire departments across northern Illinois participated in a funeral procession Saturday in Granville honoring Arthur Ramey, who for 36 years was a volunteer with that department before his unexpected death on June 9.
Representatives of dozens of police and fire departments paid tribute to the Mark resident.
Ramey died unexpectedly doing what he loved, touring the countryside on his motorcycle on the morning of June 9 in Wisconsin, said Fire Chief Neil Buffington, Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District. Ramey contributed countless hours to training, fundraising, emergency calls and was the engineer and performed maintenance on all equipment, Buffington said. Ramey was a veteran of the United States Army, retired police officer and had retired recently from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.