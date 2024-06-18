NCAT adds service between Streator, La Salle-Peru area

North Central Area Transit is adding an additional route to improve access. Beginning July 1, NCAT will be providing service between Streator and the La Salle–Peru area daily, which includes trips to Utica, Oglesby, Mendota and Spring Valley. (Shaw file Photo)

North Central Area Transit is adding an additional route to improve access. Beginning July 1, NCAT will be providing service between Streator and the La Salle–Peru area daily, which includes trips to Utica, Oglesby, Mendota and Spring Valley.

NCAT provides service between Streator and the L-P area on Tuesdays and Thursdays, only. Expanding to five days a week will help serve Illinois Valley Community College students, individuals needing to see medical or dental specialists, and perhaps even open opportunities for employment.

“We’re happy to help people get where they need or want to go,” NCAT Transit Director Kim Zimmerman said. “No matter where they are going.”

Since NCAT will be running one bus between the two locations, they ask riders to be patient as they may have to arrive earlier or be picked up later than requested.

“We try to be as convenient as possible,” Zimmerman said, “but we can’t be in two places at once. We are going to pick up as many people as we can going in the same direction around the same time. We appreciate our riders’ flexibility and patience.”

Call 833-433-6228 to schedule your ride. All rides must be scheduled by 10 a.m. two business days in advance, however, because of limited capacity, NCAT may not be able to accommodate all requests. NCAT provides transportation 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Office hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.