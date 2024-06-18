2024 BCR Baseball Team

Hall's Max Bryant is the 2024 BCR Baseball Player of the Year. He went 8-0 with a 1.12 ERA. (Scott Anderson)

Luke Bryant (Hall)

Freshman • IF/Pitcher

The freshman Bryant led the Red Devils with a .440 batting average, two homers and 13 doubles along with 32 runs, 16 RBIs and 19 steals. He went 2-2 with a 2.20 ERA on the mound. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Luke Bryant (Photo provided by Amanda Edgcomb)

Max Bryant (Hall)

Senior • Pitcher/IF

The Red Devils senior ace went 8-0 with an area-best 1.12 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 43.2 innings. He also batted .307 with 19 runs scored and 23 stolen bases, tops in the area. Bryant was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection and named First-Team Class 2A ICA All-State.

Hall's Max Bryant (Alex T. Paschal)

Ace Christiansen (Princeton)

Junior • Catcher

The Tigers catcher was a force behind the plate and at the plate, batting .412 with team-highs of 18 runs scored and 12 steals. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Ace Christiansen (Kyle Russell)

Payton Dye (Hall)

Senior • Pitcher/IF

The senior right-hander came up big on the mound for the Red Devils, going 4-1 with a 2.98 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 44.2 innings. He batted .259 and led the Red Devils with 19 RBIs and two home runs. He was named first-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Hall pitcher Payton Dye (Scott Anderson)

Elijah Endress (Bureau Valley)

Junior • C/IF/P

Endress led the Storm with a .438 batting average and 21 steals, chipping in 17 runs and 21 RBIs. He also pitched in with a 3-3 record and 2.39 ERA. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Elijah Endress (Scott Anderson)

Bryce Helms (Bureau Valley)

Junior • Pitcher/OF

The Storm’s junior ace went 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 55.1 innings. He also led the Storm offensively with 27 runs scored, adding 15 steals, nine RBIs and three doubles. Helms joined teammate Endress with Three Rivers East All-Conference first-team selection.

Bryce Helms (Mike Vaughn)

Nathan Husser (St. Bede)

Senior • Catcher

The senior standout was the Triple Crown winner for the regional champion Bruins, leading the team in average (.454), RBIs (36) and home runs (4) as well as doubles (12) and triples (3). The first-team Tri-County All-Conference catcher will play for College of Lake County Junior College.

Nathan Husser (Scott Anderson)

Jack Jablonski (Hall)

Junior • OF

The junior outfielder was among the area leaders in batting (.367), RBIs (18) and runs scored (14). “Jabo” was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Jack Jablonski (Photo provided by Amanda Ponsetti Edgcomb)

Jordan Reinhardt (Princeton)

Junior • IF/P

Reinhardt had a banner season on his third year on the varsity, batting an area-best .508 average with a team-high 12 RBIs and four doubles along with 13 runs. Setback with a sore arm, Reinhardt still went 2-2 with a 3.54 ERA. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Jordan Reinhardt (Mike Vaughn)

Ryan Slingsby (St. Bede)

Senior • Outfielder

Slingsby had a slick senior season, ranked among the area leaders in batting (.376), runs (32) and 27 RBIs and stolen bases (11). He was named second-team Tri-County All-Conference.

Ryan Slingsby (Scott Anderson)

Second team

Seth Ferrari (St. Bede)

Senior • IF/P

The senior southpaw drew the sectional championship start on the mound for the Bruins. He finished with a 6-4 record and 3.54 and 74 strikeouts in 51.1 innings. He received Tri-County All-Conference honorable mention.

Will Lott (Princeton)

Junior • IF/Pitcher

The Tiger junior had a lot of success at the plate and on the mound for the Tigers. He batted .338 and pitched in with 3-0 record and 3.88 ERA. He was named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Jaxon Pinter (Hall)

Freshman • Outfielder

The Hall freshman didn’t play like a rookie. He hit .373, second only to classmate Luke Bryant on the team with 19 runs, 11 RBIs, three doubles, two triples and 16 steals and played a solid center field.

Alan Spencer (St. Bede)

Junior • IF/Pitcher

Spencer came through at the plate for the Bruins all season long. He hit .333 with 16 RBIs, 13 runs and five doubles. On the mound, he went 5-3 with a 1.90 ERA. He received Tri-County All-Conference honorable mention.

Izzaq Zrust (Hall/Jr.)

Junior • Pitcher/1B

The Red Devils’ left-hander followed up a breakout sophomore postseason with a strong junior campaign on the mound, posting a 6-1 record, 2.24 ERA and 71 strikeouts. He was named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Honorable Mention

BV - Landen Birdsley (Jr., OF), Logan Philhower (So., P)

Hall - Joel Koch (Sr., IF/P), Evan Stefaniak (Sr., OF)

Princeton - Tyler Forristall (So., P/OF), Nolan Kloepping (Jr., IF), Noah LaPorte (Jr, OF)

St. Bede - Alex Ankiewicz (Sr., P), Gus Burr (So., IF), Evan Entrican (Sr., OF), Gino Ferrari (So. P/OF), Luke Tunnell (Sr., 1B)