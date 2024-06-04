Princeton welcomes new ambulance, looks to sell retired ambulance

The fleet of ambulances sits in the Princeton Fire Department garage, including the city's new ambulance (middle). (Derek Barichello)

Out with the old and in with the new. Ambulances, that is.

The Princeton City Council approved the authorization Monday to sell a retired ambulance. The 2012 Ford E450 was replaced by a new ambulance.

The new ambulance, a new f550, made its maiden voyage about an hour after being put into service May 29. The Princeton Fire Department said crews had been working on the drivers training for the previous month.

City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said the new ambulance was purchased without having to borrow any funds. The ambulance also gives the fire department a completely updated fleet, Wittenauer said.

Mayor Ray Mabry added at the previous City Council meeting the city got good value from the old ambulance, getting more than a decade of service from the vehicle.

In other items, the council:

Heard from Wittenauer that recycling containers are about two to three weeks away from delivery. Anyone who is on the list to receive a new recycling container will be contacted or the totes will be dropped off at their address.

Approved resolutions accepting a bid of $321,722 from Advanced Asphalt for the annual General-Funded Street Maintenance program and a bid of $297,158 from Advanced Asphalt for the annual Motor Fuel Tax-Funded Street Maintenance program.

Approved the appointment of Rob Jensen to a non-expiring term to the Lovejoy Board of Trustees.