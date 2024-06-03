Ottawa banquet center, Pitstick Pavilion, for sale

Pitstick Pavilion, 3401 N. Route 23, Ottawa, was listed for sale last week for $890,000. (Derek Barichello)

Pitstick Pavilion, 3401 N. Route 23, Ottawa, was listed for sale last week for $890,000.

According to the real estate listing, the current owners are retiring.

Built in 1959, the property spans 17.44 acres of landscape across four parcels. The main building has banquet rooms within and there’s also a second building called the Beach House.

“Aptly named, the Beach House features a beautiful beach which serves for the setting and backdrop of this picturesque second building,” the listing said. “This additional venue offers breathtaking water views, with large windows flooding the space with natural light.”

A third structure near the beach house is used for storage, but could be converted into a concession stand or additional kitchen/entertaining space.

The property features mature trees, wooded areas and a creek meanders through the landscape.

For more information, contact George Shanley at Coldwell Banker at 815-433-5501 or visit http://3401nilstrt23.coldwellhomes.com/.

