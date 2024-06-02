Community Foundation of Central Illinois donates to Festival 56

Rita Hanna, Princeton Theater Group Board member, accepts a check from Mark Roberts, Community Foundation of Central Illinois president and CEO and Sarah Fletcher, director of Grants and Community Initiatives. (Photo provided by Amber Harper)

The Community Foundation of Central Illinois awarded a $10,000 grant to Festival 56 in Princeton to support the production of “Urinetown” and a camp that runs June 24 to July 5, providing a paid college internship and high school student assistant, delivering more hands on assistance and supervision to camp participants.

Rita Hanna represented the Princeton Theater Group board, accepting this donation. Camp 56 participants are included in a summer Festival 56 production, work alongside professional performers and technicians. Many youths will create lifelong acquaintances, follow these professional’s carriers and travel to regional theaters and national tour productions in the process. Later they may network with them as they make decisions concerning their own futures in the arts.

Running July 12 through July 21, “Urinetown” will have 11 performances.

This $49,500 production including preceding two-week day camp is made available through grants, an annual giving campaign, sponsorships and box office receipts.

Learn more about the Festival 56 summer season at www.festival56.com.