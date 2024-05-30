Sheffield Lions Club honors longtime members, scholarship recipient

Mike Stier (middle) receives his Sheffield Lions Club 40-year chevron from Tom Drez (left) and Al Corwin. (Photo provided by Sue Bromme)

The Sheffield Lions Club recently awarded chevrons to members who are celebrating milestone anniversaries with the club. Recipients include Sue Winger, 10-year membership; Mike Stier and Bob Elliott, 40-year members; and John Winger, 45-year member. Al Corwin received an Excellence Club Award.

The Lions Club also awarded the Sheffield Lions Club Scholarship to Makalia Craft, a 2024 graduate of Bureau Valley High School. The Sheffield Lions Club is a service organization with a mission of giving back to Sheffield and supporting Lions Club International.

Sue Winger (middle) receives a 10-year membership chevron to put on her Lions Club pin. Presenting the award are Al Corwin (left), Sheffield Lions Club president, and Tom Drez, District 1-BK first vice district governor. (Photo provided by Sue Bromme)

John Winger (middle) receives his Sheffield Lions Club 45-year chevron from Al Corwin (left) and Tom Drez

Al Corwin (left) receives an Excellence Club Award for the Sheffield Lions Club from Tom Drez, District 1-BK first vice district governor. (Photo provided by Sue Bromme)