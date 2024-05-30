Sheffield Lions Club honors longtime members, scholarship recipient

The Sheffield Lions Club recently awarded chevrons to members who are celebrating milestone anniversaries with the club. Recipients include Sue Winger, 10-year membership; Mike Stier and Bob Elliott, 40-year members; and John Winger, 45-year member. Al Corwin received an Excellence Club Award.
The Lions Club also awarded the Sheffield Lions Club Scholarship to Makalia Craft, a 2024 graduate of Bureau Valley High School. The Sheffield Lions Club is a service organization with a mission of giving back to Sheffield and supporting Lions Club International.