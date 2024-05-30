La Salle Business Association awards businesses, businesspeople who made impact in community

The La Salle Business Association held its annual awards banquet May 23 to honor local businesses and businesspeople who have had a positive impact on the La Salle community.

Three major awards were presented: the LBA Legacy Award, the Business of the Year Award and the Business Person of the Year Award.

Ron Witek was named the 2023 LBA Legacy Award winner. Witek is a lifelong La Salle resident. He is an entrepreneur with a commitment to his community and family. He has worked alongside his wife, parents, brother, sisters, children, grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews throughout his career. From a young age, Witek demonstrated an entrepreneurial drive, seeking out opportunities to turn ideas into reality. In a career that spans more than six decades, Witek has worked as an engineering tech for the state of Illinois, owned and operated several restaurants, worked as a stockbroker, founded what is now known as Witek Wealth Management, founded and continues to co-own Flipo Group Ltd, Inc. and founded and continues to own Batteries and Things, Inc. In addition to starting his own businesses, Witek has been involved in helping several other small businesses get started and is responsible for employing hundreds of people in the community. Beyond his professional endeavors, Witek has been invested in giving back to La Salle. He was a participant in the Lions Club and Jay Cee’s, is a member of the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, has donated to local charities and has been a sponsor of youth sports teams, the LBA said in presenting the award.

(From left) Anna Arteaga, Eureka Savings Bank mortgage Lender; John McCormick, ESB president; Chris Duncan, La Salle Business Association president; and Heidi Ceballos, ESB branch manager are photographed after Eureka Savings Bank was named the 2023 Business of the Year at the LBA's annual awards banquet Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo provided by La Salle Business Association)

Eureka Savings Bank was named the LBA’s 2023 Business of the Year. George Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Shoe Store in La Salle, organized a group of professional and businessmen to begin Eureka Building Association in 1885. This occasion allowed families of average means to purchase a home by making small monthly payments. In the years since its founding, Eureka Savings Bank has grown into a full-service bank offering retail, commercial, agricultural, digital deposit and loan services at their company headquarters at 250 Marquette St. in La Salle and it has four more branches located in Mendota, Oglesby, Peru and Wenona. Throughout its existence, Eureka has supported the Illinois Valley through home ownership, business growth, leadership, volunteering and donations. Employees of Eureka play roles, leadership roles in many cases, in 28 local charitable and civic organizations. This commitment has been in place for almost 140 years and Eureka’s team remains focused on providing the “Eureka Experience” to the Illinois Valley for generations to come, the LBA said in presenting the award.

(From left) Tom Stevenson of Geneva Holdings Inc. is photographed with La Salle Business Association President Chris Duncan after receiving the 2023 Business Person of the Year Award at the annual awards banquet Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo provided by La Salle Business Association)

Tom Stevenson of Geneva Holdings was named teh 2023 Business Person of the Year.

Stevenson has built a career path that spans multiple industries and professional landscapes with a diverse set of skills and experiences. Among other business entities, Stevenson is the founder and owner of Geneva Equipment located on Civic Road in La Salle. His 40 years in business have afforded him opportunities in sectors, ranging from technology and heavy equipment to marketing and investing. Team building is central to Stevenson’s approach, which he believes is crucial for the company’s success. He emphasizes the strength of his team influences their ability to achieve and surpass goals. His leadership philosophy is rooted in fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment.His commitment to the community is strong. He is involved in local charities and organizations, such as serving on the board of the Arukah Institute of Healing, supporting St. Bede Academy and participating in other charitable initiatives. Stevenson enjoys sponsoring local events and volunteering, demonstrating his dedication to giving back and making a positive impact in his community, the LBA said in presenting the award.