Hair salon opening in downtown La Salle

Hair By Angela is opening in June at 425 First St., La Salle.

“If you would have asked 10-year-old Angela what her biggest dream in the world was, this is it,” Angela Bernardoni wrote on her business’ Facebook page. “Never in a million years did I think I could have the opportunity to do this so early on in my life.”

Bernardoni worked for many years at The Beautique. For more information, find Hair By Angela Bernardoni on Facebook.

