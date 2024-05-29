La Salle approves $25,000 grant for rehabilitation at 502 First St.

The La Salle City Council unanimously awarded Mike Bird’s petition for two redevelopment incentive grants Tuesday, May 28, 2024, totaling $25,000 for siding on the north and west sides of the building as well as a handicapped accessible bathroom at 502 First St. (Maribeth Wilson)

Mike Bird has a knack for renovating buildings, previously converting an old building into the Auditorium Ballroom. Now, he aims to restore another building with the city’s help.

Tuesday, the La Salle City Council unanimously awarded Bird’s petition for two redevelopment incentive grants totaling $25,000 for siding on the north and west sides of the building at 502 First St. as well as a handicapped accessible bathroom.

Alderman Tom Ptak said he believed everything was in order for the property and told the aldermen to “check it out” as Bird had put a lot of work into the building.

“The windows on the building I think look great,” Ptak said. “I spoke to him last week, it sounds like he may have two potential renters. And this I think maxes Mr. Bird out for this program.”

Bird has utilized all of his funds through the redevelopment incentive grants. In January, he was awarded $25,000 for facade improvements, specifically for commercial storefront glass doors, on two sides of the corner building.

Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said business owners are able to apply for up to $50,000 per address every five years.

The city also awarded Bird a commercial redevelopment grant of $40,000 in April for the building walls to be converted into four units. Commercial redevelopment grants were supplied by La Salle County through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Bird plans to have four retail units with common restroom areas, and on property leased from the city, a wraparound boardwalk to capture a view of the Illinois River.

Alderman Jordan Crane said he wanted to remind the public the redevelopment incentive grants are available to everyone – not just certain people.

Business owners who are interested in the redevelopment incentive grant can apply at https://www.lasalle-il.gov/contact/redevelopment_incentive_program .