La Salle OKs grant for downtown rehab

Developer Mike Bird stands outside 502 First St. in downtown La Salle, kitty-corner from the Central Garage building he previously rehabbed. The La Salle City Council approved on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, Bird’s petition for a redevelopment incentive program grant totaling $25,000 for facade improvements, specifically for commercial storefront glass-doors, on two sides of the corner building. (Tom Collins)

Mike Bird turned an old downtown La Salle building into retail and event space. Now, the city will help him rehab another downtown structure.

Monday, the La Salle City Council unanimously approved Bird’s petition for a redevelopment incentive program grant totaling $25,000 for facade improvements, specifically for commercial storefront glass doors, on two sides of the corner building at 502 First St.

The property in question is kitty corner from the Central Garage building, which Bird converted into the Auditorium Ballroom and adjoining storefronts on Wright Street, the latter of which are served by common restrooms.

Bird has a similar model in mind for 502 First St. His plans are for four retail units with common restroom areas and, on property leased from the city, a wraparound boardwalk to capture a view of the Illinois River.

“He has big plans,” said Alderman Tom Ptak. “It looks like it’s going to be very nice.”

Mike Bird's hope is to rehab 502 First St., La Salle into something like its historic former self. With a grant from the city of La Salle, Bird is converting the blighted building into four retail units served by a common rest area and wraparound boardwalk. (Photo supplied by Mike Bird)

Crematorium may open in La Salle

Also, La Salle may get its first crematorium. The council directed to the Planning Commission a request from John Hurst for a special use permit to add an onsite crematorium to Hurst Funeral Home, 650 Fifth St.

Hurst said his would not be the Illinois Valley’s first crematorium operated within city limits – Ottawa and Princeton already have crematoriums – though it would be the first in the county’s west end. Residents, he said, will not notice any effluent.

“The furnaces today are so advanced they admit heat but no smoke,” Hurst said. “Today, there is no environmental impact.”

Hurst further noted the crematorium would be operated only at night and is being implemented to reduce costs for families. Roughly half his funerals include cremation and on-site cremation will yield significant savings for the bereaved.

Migrant policy

Finally, Alderman Bob Thompson advised residents the city has few, if any, options to thwart a sudden arrival of migrants – a possibility for the Illinois Valley as border states send busloads of migrants out of state.

“We’re not going to stop what’s going on at a local level,” Thompson said.

In other matters, the council:

Accepted, with regret, the resignation of Nikki Baer from the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Appointed John Sienkiewciz to the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Accepted, with regret, the resignation and retirement of Brian Zebron from the La Salle Police Department. Police Chief Mike Smudzinski praised Zebron for his more than 20 years’ service.