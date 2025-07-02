Canal Street to close July 7 for sewer project in Ottawa

The 700 block of Canal Street, between West Madison Street and West Jefferson Street, will be closed to all traffic and on-street parking 24/7 beginning July 7. Construction will also affect the adjacent intersection and extend 100 to 200 feet east and west along West Jefferson Street for side runs during the sewer separation project. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The next phase of Ottawa’s sewer separation project will begin Monday, July 7, and will require the closure of multiple blocks on Canal Street for several months.

According to a news release, Commissioner Brent Barron said the four-month project will affect the 700 through 1100 blocks of Canal Street.

Work will start in the 700 block, between West Madison Street and West Jefferson Street, which will be closed to all traffic and on-street parking 24/7 during construction.

Crews will also work on portions of West Jefferson Street extending 100 to 200 feet east and west of Canal Street for utility connections. Notices will be delivered to impacted properties.

Property owners in the closed block will be allowed access to their homes throughout construction, which is expected to last three to four weeks. Crews will then move north to the 800 block and continue through the remaining sections.

The project looks to eliminate combined sewer systems that can lead to overflows and flooding.

City Engineer Tom Duttlinger said the sewer separation project has completed 34 blocks across the city so far.