La Salle approves 2 grants totaling more than $70,000 for downtown rehabilitation

The La Salle City Council approved Monday more than $70,000 for commercial redevelopment grants.

Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said during Monday’s council meeting the funds, which came from the county through the American Rescue Plan Act, will help make the La Salle downtown more attractive.

“It gives added attention to a blighted property, but also we’re able to transfer some of that sales tax to help benefit the community in other ways,” he said.

The Secretary of State Facility at 536 Third St. will be getting a facelift as the council unanimously approved a grant totaling $34,380 to DBLM Land Trust for facade improvements, specifically for replacing the windows, repairing the entrance to meet Americans with Disabilities requirements and parking lot repairs.

The council noted Alderman Tom Ptak was the original requestor, but the property is owned by DBLM, Ptak’s wife and in-laws. Ptak, along with Alderman Jordan Crane, were not present Monday.

Mike Bird was unanimously awarded a $40,000 grant for a commercial retail outlet at 502 First St. The property is located next to another one of Bird’s investments, the Auditorium Ballroom and adjoining storefronts on Wright Street.

His plans are to convert it into four retail spaces.

Alderman Bob Thompson said the building was ready to fall and he commended Bird for taking a chance on the project.

“Again, this is money if we don’t use it, what good is it,” he said. “This is exactly what it’s for.”