1 year after Joliet man went missing, police continue searching for man last seen in Streator

Amos D. Morgan, 63, of Joliet, was reported missing by the Joliet Police Department on May 12. Amos was last seen in the Streator area on May 10. (Photo provided by La Salle County Sheriff's Office)

It’s been more than a year since Amos D. Morgan, a 63-year-old Joliet man, was reported missing.

Morgan was reported missing by the Joliet Police Department on May 12 and was last seen in the Streator area on May 10, 2023.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Investigator Josh McGrath said the investigation remains open and active.

Morgan’s vehicle was found in the Otter Creek Township area about 6 p.m. May 25, 2023. He was last seen driving a tan 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The vehicle was observed in a photograph in Ottawa at 5:12 a.m. on May 10, 2023.

Amos’ SUV was located along North 18th Road east of East 22nd Road and was reported to have been first seen at that location on May 11, 2023, police said.

Police said in November, the vehicle appeared to be in a similar condition as described by his family. It was an older vehicle with various mechanical issues. The vehicle was processed by Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

Police have not disclosed the items collected or found inside Morgan’s vehicle.

McGrath said police have continued to conduct searches, reaching out to the Decatur Police Department during the course of the investigation to conduct recent searches with assistance also from Joliet Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Division and Volunteer Cadaver Dog handlers from St. Clair Special Emergency Services Association.

“The searches were focused on locations Mr. Morgan had reportedly worked during the time he went missing,” he said. “The searches were not successful in providing any additional information that would aid this investigation at this time.”

In November McGrath said four searches had been conducted. These searches included the uses of search and rescue dogs (bloodhound dog, general tracking dogs and cadaver dogs). Authorities performed ground searches coordinated by the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency and aerial searches from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Peru Fire and EMS.

“The search locations were focused in the surrounding areas of where Amos’ vehicle had been located,” he said in November, adding searches had been conducted at residences and surrounding properties of Amos’ family members.

Police said there are no further updates to provide at this time, but foul play has not been ruled out.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Morgan, contact the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161 or the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3100.

The Joliet Police Department remains the lead agency in this investigation. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office continues to assist the Joliet Police Department with their missing person investigation regarding Amos Morgan.