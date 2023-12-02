La Salle County Sheriff’s Office continues to assist the Joliet Police Department in missing person’s case

Amos D. Morgan, 63, of Joliet, was reported missing by the Joliet Police Department on May 12. Amos was last seen in the Streator area on May 10. (Photo provided by La Salle County Sheriff's Office)

More than seven months have passed since a Joliet man was last seen in Streator and questions surrounding his disappearance remain unanswered.

Amos D. Morgan, 63, who was reported missing by the Joliet Police Department on May 12 was last seen in the Streator area on May 10.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Investigator Josh McGrath said the investigation remains open and active.

Morgan’s vehicle was found in the Otter Creek Township area about 6 p.m. May 25. McGrath said Morgan was last seen driving a tan 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The vehicle was observed in a photograph in Ottawa at 5:12 a.m. on May 10.

Amos’ SUV was located along North 18th Road east of East 22nd Road and was reported to have been first seen at that location on May 11, police said.

Police said the vehicle appeared to be in a similar condition as described by his family. It was an older vehicle with various mechanical issues. The vehicle was processed by Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

Police said they were unable to disclose the items collected or found inside Morgan’s vehicle.

McGrath said four searches have been conducted so far, including with search and rescue dogs. Authorities have performed ground searches coordinated by the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency and aerial searches from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Peru Fire and EMS. The sheriff’s office also used a plan from ISP air operations.

“The search locations were focused in the surrounding areas of where Amos’ vehicle had been located,” he said. “And also his stepdaughter and son-in-law’s residence and surrounding property in Streator.”

McGrath said there have been discussions with the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency about possible future searches and whether they would be appropriate.

Police said there are no further updates to provide at this time, but foul play has not been ruled out.

“The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office continues to work any leads developed,” McGrath said. “The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Joliet Police Department continue to work together with this investigation. As this is still an open and active investigation we are limited as to the information we are able to provide at this time.”

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Morgan, contact the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161 or the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3100.