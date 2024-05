Work was completed in the 2000 block of Elm Lane in Ottawa and the contractor will move to the 1000 block of West Superior from Sanger to Poplar streets beginning Thursday, May 30, as part of the 2024 water main replacement project. (Tom Sistak)

The remaining locations are as follows:

1100 Block of Sanger Street from West Washington to West Superior streets

1000 block of West Washington Street from Sanger to Poplar streets

100 and 200 blocks of Anita Drive from La Salle Street to the end