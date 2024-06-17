2024 NewsTribune Softball All-Area Team

A look at the top softball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2024 season.

First team

Kaitlyn Anderson

Kaitlyn Anderson, Henry-Senachwine, jr., Ut.: Anderson was one of the best all-around offensive threats in the area. She had an area-best .579 batting average, with more than half of her hits going for extra bases, including area bests of nine home runs and eight triples. Anderson ranked top 10 in the area in RBIs (31) and runs (28). She played primarily catcher but also saw time at shortstop. She was Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A All-State second team and unanimous All-Tri-County Conference.

Addie Duttlinger

Addie Duttlinger, La Salle-Peru, sr., C: The senior speedster led the area in steals with 35 and ranked top 10 in the area in doubles (11) and runs (29). Duttlinger, who will play at St. Louis University, hit .430 with a home run, a triple and 25 RBIs. She also threw out 18 base runners trying to steal. Duttlinger was named ICA Class 3A All-State first team and All-Interstate 8 Conference.

Lauren Harbison

Lauren Harbison, Henry-Senachwine, jr., P: Harbison’s dominant pitching helped the Mallards to their first regional title since 2006. She won eight games and ranked second in the area in ERA (1.40) and strikeouts (168). She also was strong at the plate, ranking top 10 in the area in batting average (.442), runs (34) and triples (3) to go along with four doubles and 14 RBIs. She was All-Tri-County Conference second team.

Ella Hermes

Ella Hermes, St. Bede, sr., P: The NewsTribune Softball Player of the Year was dominant in the pitching circle and at the plate. She led the area with a 12-1 record, a 1.30 ERA and 172 strikeouts. She ranked top 10 in the area in batting average (.484), home runs (5), triples (7), doubles (9) and runs (34) while also driving in 26 runs. Hermes was named Tri-County Conference Player of the Year and ICA Class 2A All-State second team.

Kelsea Klingenberg

Kelsea Klingenberg, Princeton, jr., OF: Klingenberg was one of the area’s top contact hitters, ranking fifth with a .489 batting average. She scored 22 runs and drove in 10 runs. Klingenberg was named unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Ava Lambert

Ava Lambert, La Salle-Peru, sr., IF: Lambert was an offensive force for the Cavaliers as she led the area with 18 doubles. She also ranked top 10 in the area with 30 RBIs, 30 runs and three home runs along with hitting .411. The shortstop earned ICA Class 3A All-State third team and All-Interstate 8 Conference.

Keely Lawson

Keely Lawson, Princeton, so., IF: Lawson made a big impact in her first season with the Tigresses, leading the area in RBIs (39) and finishing second in runs (37). She also ranked top 10 in the area in home runs (6) and steals (17) while also hitting .400 with seven doubles. Lawson was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Lesleigh Maynard

Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley, jr., IF: The shortstop got the Storm offense going as the team’s leadoff hitter. She hit .482, which ranked sixth in the area, and scored an area-best 38 runs. Maynard, who tied for fifth in the area with 17 steals, was ICA Class 2A All-State second team and unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division

Callie Mertes

Callie Mertes, La Salle-Peru, jr., IF: The second baseman ranked top 10 in the area in doubles (11), runs (29) and steals (14). She also hit .379 with a home run and 23 RBIs. Mertes emerged as a solid No. 2 pitching option for L-P, going 5-4 with a 1.89 ERA, which ranked third in the area. She was named All-Interstate 8 Conference.

Karmen Piano

Karmen Piano, La Salle-Peru, jr., OF: Piano took over in center field for the Cavaliers this season. She ranked top 10 in the area with nine doubles and 21 steals. Piano hit .330 with 25 runs and 13 RBIs. She was voted All-Interstate 8 Conference honorable mention.

Bella Pinter

Bella Pinter, St. Bede, sr., C: Pinter provided plenty of pop for the Bruins as she tied for second in the area with eight home runs. She ranked top 10 in the area in RBIs (30) and batting average (.461) and also had seven doubles, a triple and 19 runs. Pinter was voted ICA Class 2A All-State third team and All-Tri-County Conference first team.

Madison Smith

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley, jr., P: Smith helped pitch the Storm to their first regional title since 2006 as she went 10-8 with 154 strikeouts, which both ranked top three in the area, and a 2.72 ERA, which ranked seventh. Smith hit .420 and ranked top 10 in the area with 29 RBIs to go along with eight doubles, one home run and 14 runs. She was named ICA Class 2A All-State second team and All-Three Rivers Conference East Division second team.

Abbie Stanbary

Abbie Stanbary, Henry-Senachwine, sr., OF: Stanbary was a strong defender in center field for the Mallards. She also was a key offensive contributor, tying for second in the area in doubles with 11 to go along with a .318 batting average, four triples, a home run, 25 runs and 22 RBIs. She was All-Tri-County Conference honorable mention.

Reagan Stoudt

Reagan Stoudt, St. Bede, sr., IF: Stoudt provided a big bat in the middle of the St. Bede lineup, tying for second in the area in home runs (8) and RBIs (36). She ranked top 10 in the area in runs (29) and also hit .441 with six doubles and a triple. Stoudt was a strong pitcher, as well, going 9-5 with a 2.32 ERA and 115 strikeouts. Stoudt, a Texas-San Antonio signee, was ICA Class 2A All-State first team and All-Tri-County Conference second team.

Second Team

Emily Wright, Bureau Valley, so., C

Caroline Morris, Hall, fr., C

Lily Bosnich, St. Bede, so., IF

Ava Delphi, Hall, fr., IF

Makayla Hecht, Princeton, so., IF

Avah Oertel, Princeton, fr., IF

Maggie Richetta, Putnam County, sr., IF

TeriLynn Timmerman, Fieldcrest, fr., IF

Reese Reviglio, Princeton, so., P

Addison Scherer, Earlville, fr., P

Taylor Vescogni, La Salle-Peru, so., P

Allie Thome, La Salle-Peru, so., Ut.

Madelyn Becker, Mendota, sr., Ut.

Ava Eddy, Mendota, jr., Ut

Honorable mention

Maddy Dalton, St. Bede, sr., IF; Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley, sr., Ut.; Kelsey Frederick, La Salle-Peru, so., IF; Maci Kelly, jr., IF; Kylee Moore, Putnam County, sr., IF; Kiyrra Morris, Princeton, fr., C; Charlie Pellegrini, Hall, so., Ut.; Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley, jr., P; Valerie Villagomez, Putnam County, jr., OF