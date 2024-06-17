Baseball and softball: Little Ten Conference all-league teams filled with LTC champions

Serena third baseman Paisley Twait awaits the ball as Newark’s Stephanie Snyder gets in safely during one of the teams' regular-season Little Ten Conference showdowns this past season. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local News N)

The Little Ten Conference has released its 2024 spring all-conference teams for softball and baseball.

Softball

With the seasons they enjoyed, splitting the LTC regular-season title and playing an 11-inning thriller for the championship of the Class 1A Woodland Sectional, it’s no wonder Newark and Serena dominated the Little Ten All-Conference Team. The Norsemen and Huskers accounted for 10 of the team’s 14 spots.

For Serena, Paisley Twait (3B/C, sr.), RayElle Brennan (C/SS, jr.) and Jenna Setchell (SS/P, jr.) were all unanimous selections, with Maddie Glade (P/1B, jr.) also a an All-LTC pick.

The Norsemen had a whopping six picks, including unanimous choices Kodi Rizzo (P/OF, sr.) and Danica Peshia (C, sr.). Also all-conference were Newark standouts Ryan Williams (SS, sr.), Stephanie Snyder (OF, sr.), Dottie Wood (P/IF, jr.) and Adelaide Johnson (OF, fr.).

Somonauk-Leland’s Haley McCoy (C, sr.), Indian Creek’s Emily Frazier (3B/SS, sr.), Hiawatha’s Noreliz Delvalle (C, jr.) and Earlville’s Addison Scherer (P/3B, fr.) rounded out the Little Ten All-Conference Team.

Hinckley-Big Rock’s Martin Ledbetter delivers a pitch during their game against Newark at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. (Mark Busch)

Baseball

League champion Serena – winning its first LTC title since 2006 – and runner-up Hinckley-Big Rock each captured four spots on the 17-man Little Ten All-Conference Team.

Tanner Faivre (P/IF, sr.) and Carson Baker (SS/P, sr.) were both unanimous choices for the Huskers, with Hunter Staton (P/1B, sr.) and Beau Raikes (P/3B, jr.) also earning all-conference accolades.

For HBR, Martin Ledbetter (P/1B, jr.) was unanimous, with McKinley Shelton (OF, sr.), Jacob Orion (2B/C, so.) and Skyler Janeski (SS/P, so.) also all-conference.

Capturing two spots apiece were Newark (Landon Begovac, OF/C, jr. and Payton Willis, 1B, jr.); Somonauk (Noah Brandt, Ut., jr. and Aldo Resendez (P. jr.); Earlville-Leland (Trenton Fruit, OF, sr. and Aaden Browder, P. fr.); and Indian Creek (Jeffrey Probst, OF, sr. and Jakob McNally, OF, sr.). Hiawatha’s Aiden Cooper (3B, so.) rounded out the All-Little Ten Team.