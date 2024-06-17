NewsTribune Pistol Shrimp Player of the Week: Shortstop Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson has been a strong table setter for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp all season as the team’s leadoff hitter.

The week of June 10, he got the offense going as the Shrimp went 3-2.

Gibson went 8 for 17 with three doubles and 10 runs, scoring at least one run in every game during the week.

Gibson, who is from Niles and plays for Millikin University, is the NewsTribune Pistol Shrimp Player of the Week.

He scored three runs in a 9-5 win over the Burlington Bees and scored another three runs in a 14-1 rout of the Lafayette Aviators.

Gibson, who has scored in 14 of 17 games this season, leads the Prospect League in runs scored with 26.

He’s also third in the league in batting average (.406), tied for second in walks taken (15), fourth in on-base percentage (.518) and tied for fifth in doubles (6) and steals (10).