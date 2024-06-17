Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp come up short against Cape Catfish

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp huddle during their 3-2 loss to the Cape Catfish on Sunday, June 16, 2024 in Cape Giradeau, Mo. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie Dolven)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored a run in the top of the ninth inning but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss to the Cape Catfish on Sunday in Cape Giradeau, Mo.

The Shrimp struck in the top of the first inning on an RBI triple by Cole Warehime.

Illinois Valley led until the fourth inning when Bryce Cannon hit a solo home run to right field to tie the game.

Cannon launched a two-run shot in the eighth to give the Catfish a 3-1 lead.

The Shrimp pulled within one in the ninth on an RBI groundout by Chance Resetich, but the next batter also grounded out to end the game.

Warehime had the only multi-hit game for the Shrimp as he was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Joseph Martin started on the mound and got a no decision, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out five batters and walking one in five innings.

Andrew Ressler took the loss in relief as he gave up two earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks in three innings.

The Shrimp (11-6) return to action at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Clinton LumberKings at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The LumberKings (10-5) lead the Northwest Division with the Shrimp in second place.