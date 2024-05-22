Track & Field: Princeton’s Morgan Richards to throw for UW-Lacrosse

Princeton's Morgan Richards has signed with the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse for track & field. She was joined at her signing by her dad, Robert (from left), her sister, Madison, and her mom, Kelly. (Photo provided)

A third member of the Princeton girls track & field team will move on to compete collegiately.

Morgan Richards has signed to throw for the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse next year. She follows classmates Morgan Foes (Illinois State) and Miyah Fox (Mt. Mercy) to the collegiate ranks.

Richards, who will be studying Elementary and Special Education, said what drew her most to UWL was “the immediate sense of family and connection” she felt during her first visit there.

“After speaking and meeting with (throws) Coach (Julianne) Merkes, I could tell she had my best intentions in mind and wanted me to succeed no matter what. Other plusses were the gorgeous campus and phenomenal track program,” Richards said.

Richards is ranked second in both throws behind Foes in the BCR Honor Roll.