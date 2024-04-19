Princeton’s Miyah Fox signs with Mt. Mercy to play volleyball, run track

Princeton senior Miyah Fox has signed to play volleyball and run track for Mt. Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was joined at her signing by her brother Izaiah Fox (front from left) and her mom Jaime Kunkel; and (back row) PHS track coach Pat Hodge, her grandparents Joe and Jill Kunkel, her aunt Jordan Kunkel and PHS volleyball coach Andy Puck. (Photo provided)

Mt. Mercy University is offering Miyah Fox the best of both worlds.

The Princeton High School senior standout will get to play volleyball and run for the Mustangs track team.

She had her signing with the NAIA school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa this week for both sports.

“I’m really excited,” Fox said.

PHS volleyball coach Andy Puck said Fox was a “play like you practice” athlete.

“She always gave everything she had and laid it out without hesitation or excuses,” he said. “She’s a kid that we will miss.”

Fox was a first-team All-BCR and Three Rivers East selection for volleyball.

In basketball, she was a first-team All-BCR selection, earning second-team Three Rivers East honors.

Fox is competing for track this spring and has also picked up soccer for the first time in high and has made an immediate impact, coach David Gray said.

She will be playing in the Illinois Valley All-Star Basketball Game at St. Bede on Saturday.