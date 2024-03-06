Girls track & field: Princeton’s Morgan Foes finds ISU atmosphere ‘welcoming’

Princeton High School senior Morgan Foes signs with the Illinois State University track and field team on Tuesday. She was joined by (front, from left) her dad, PHS boys track coach Dan Foes, and PHS head girls track coach Pat Hodge; and (back row) PHS assistant track coaches Rob Jensen, Curtis Odell and Paul Miller. (Photo provided by PHS)

Morgan Foes has big plans for her senior track and field season at Princeton High School.

She has also made a commitment for her future beyond high school.

On Tuesday, the Princeton senior standout signed to compete in throws for the Illinois State University track and field team next year. What attracted Foes most to ISU was its welcoming atmosphere, especially of her future teammates and coaches.

“I could tell I’d be in good hands, and I just knew it was the right fit,” she said. “I’m really excited to get to work with them for my college career. Illinois State is an awesome school all around.”

Foes was a top area thrower in both the shot put (37-2) and discus (128-5 1/4) last year. She qualified for Class 2A state in both throws, landing a fifth-place medal in the discus.

Foes plans to study chemistry.