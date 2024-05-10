Streator’s Clyde Tombaugh mural to be brought to life with augmented reality

The Clyde Tombaugh Mural at 215 E. Main St. in Streator is getting an update. (The Times)

Streatscapes, the nonprofit organization that organized the Walldogs event, partnered with BrandXR and Electrifly.co to create an Augmented Reality Mural experience, bringing the Clyde Tombaugh mural to life. This AR mural will serve as an interactive public art landmark, using immersive technology to enhance the story of Clyde Tombaugh and his discovery of Pluto. The experience will give residents and visitors a memorable, engaging and interactive art experience, the Streatscapes group said in a news release.

Augmented reality murals combine new AR technology with mural painting to create a mixed reality experience. Through the use of Instagram on a smartphone or tablet, the interactive digital experience will leap off the wall and immerse the viewer into the artwork.

The official launch is planned 6 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the mural site, 215 E Main St. The AR experience will be live during the annual Food Truck Festival event and fundraiser on Saturday, May 18, at Streator City Park. Follow the planetary pathway from City Park down Monroe Street, ending at the Pluto Mural. The festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. and features 20 food trucks, an artisan market full of makers and artists, games and live performances. The Riker Maneuver Band will be on stage at the Plumb Pavilion from noon to 3 p.m. and the South Side Soul Kings will be featured from 4 to 7 p.m. Both performances will be their debut in Streator.

“We are excited to pair our existing mural art with newer technology to bring an experience that currently cannot be found in our area” said Chairman Tara Bedei. “If this gets good feedback, we plan to continue with another three AR murals. Our committee will be raising funds to complete this and more public art for Streator.”

How it works

Scan QR code signage and be directed to Instagram. Find the mural in the view finder of the smart phone. The mural will come to life. Make sure to have your volume on. Users should also note to tap on Pluto and the telescope for additional effects.

Background

Streatscapes has continued to look for opportunities to expand public art and beautification projects in Streator. The COVID pandemic stalled some plans.

The mural was originally created in 2018 during the Streator Walldogs Murals and Milestones event. It was designed by Jeff Lang of Olde Lang Signs in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and painted with the help of multiple Walldogs artists.

“Integrating art and technology is an exciting way to engage the community,” said Gavin Finefield, Streatscapes board member and Food Truck Festival Organizer in a news release. “I am really excited to see how people will further learn about Streator’s history while appreciating the creative efforts of the mural artist. I am really hoping we can further this project in the future with other murals.”

If anyone is interested in potentially sponsoring another AR mural experience, reach out to Streatscapes. BrandXR is a no-code Augmented Reality platform and award-winning XR studio and Electrifly Co., is an augmented reality art & goods company. The two companies are based in Southeast Michigan and were founded by three Arab-American brothers: Moody, Zach and Malik Mattan.