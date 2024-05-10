Princeton High School celebrates National Decision Day

Princeton High School celebrated National Decision Day on May 1 as a way to highlight the post-secondary plans of the Class of 2024. (Photo provided by Sydney Markham)

The high school strives to recognize all students’ post-secondary plans, whether they are to pursue higher education, enlist in the military, complete a vocational or trade program or immediately seek employment.

Students and staff wore shirts highlighting their post-secondary choices. Seniors enjoyed a celebration during homeroom in the south gym. Photos and future plans will be displayed in the hallway outside Prouty Gymnasium.