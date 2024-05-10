Massage therapy moves to Peru Mall location

Green Life has moved, but just within the Peru Mall. (Scott Anderson)

Green Life has moved, but just within the Peru Mall.

It is now located at E-090, which is next to Eyebrow Place and across from Buckle.

Green Life offers massage therapy, including acupressure, and also foot massage, neck and back massage, and full body massage.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.